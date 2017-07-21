App. States Moore Named Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Appalachian State junior running back Jalin Moore (Shelby, N.C./Crest) has been named the 2017 Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in a vote by the league head coaches, as the conference announced preseason all-conference teams on Friday.

Moore rushed for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to being named the 2016 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. He was part of a backfield that featured two 1,000-yard rushers, joining Marcus Cox, the school’s all-time leading rusher. Moore and Cox, behind four offensive linemen who earned all-conference accolades in the postseason, were a 1-2 punch that piled up 250.9 yards rushing per game, the second-highest total in Sun Belt history.

Moore burst onto the scene for an injured Cox in the fourth game of the season, bulldozing Akron with 257 yards rushing and three touchdowns to earn Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors. He would rush for 100 yards or more in six consecutive games and in eight of App’s next nine games.

The junior is a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award and the Maxwell Award, which awarded to the nation’s top running back and top offensive player following the season.

The Mountaineers, under fifth-year Head Coach Scott Satterfield (32-18 at App State), were picked as the preseason favorite in the Sun Belt by the league head coaches on Thursday. App is coming off a 10-3 season in which it claimed the program’s first Sun Belt Conference championship and a second consecutive bowl win, a 31-28 win over Toledo the in 2016 Raycom Camellia Bowl.

The Mountaineers open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at Georgia. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN.