Abingdon man to face multiple charges after brief chase in Washington County, Va.

Robert James Renfro

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Abingdon, Va. man after a brief pursuit in the Benhams area of the county Thursday.

According to a news release, deputies tried to stop a Dodge truck for an equipment violation in the parking of Dollar General Store, when the driver — identified as Robert James Renfro, 34 — and two passengers ran from the scene.

Virginia State Police troopers and Bristol, Va. Police Department officers, as well as Med-Flight and K-9 officers were called to the scene to search for the three people.

The patrol K-9 officer apprehended Renfro, who was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving DUI revoked and misdemeanor elude, as well as two traffic infractions.

The other two people were not charged.

Renfro was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

