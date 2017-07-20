Well-known Tennessee politician Jake Butcher dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jake Butcher, a well-known Tennessee politician. died Wednesday morning.

Butcher was born in 1936 in Union County and helped bring the World’s Fair to Knoxville in the early 1980s.

According to WATE, Butcher attended the University of Tennessee and Hiwassee College.

He worked in the banking business until he decided to go into politics. He ran for governor in the late 1970s.

Butcher was also involved in a major bank fraud case in the mid-80s and served prison time.

“Jake Butcher will be remembered as a consequential figure in our state’s history. He led the 1982 World’s Fair and ran a strong race as his party’s nominee for governor,” remarked Sen. Lamar Alexander.

His funeral will be held Saturday, July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Knoxville at 2 p.m.