Union High tight end James Mitchell narrows recruiting list to five

By Published:

UNION, VA — The most sought after recruit in our area this season is Union high school tight end James Mitchell who’s being recruited by almost 20 schools.

 A few of those schools include Miami, Ohio State, Clemson, Louisville and Virginia to name a few, but Thursday night on twitter Mitchell announced he’s narrowed that list to 5 schools and they include Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Duke and Georgia. 

The 6’4 and 218 pound rising senior is a 4-star and ranked as the 13th best tight-end in the country by some scouts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s