Union High tight end James Mitchell narrows recruiting list to five

UNION, VA — The most sought after recruit in our area this season is Union high school tight end James Mitchell who’s being recruited by almost 20 schools.

A few of those schools include Miami, Ohio State, Clemson, Louisville and Virginia to name a few, but Thursday night on twitter Mitchell announced he’s narrowed that list to 5 schools and they include Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Duke and Georgia.

The 6’4 and 218 pound rising senior is a 4-star and ranked as the 13th best tight-end in the country by some scouts.