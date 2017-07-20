Tennessee lawmakers react to John McCain’s cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee lawmakers are expressing their support for Sen. John McCain after he was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain tumor.

The 80-year-old Arizona lawmaker has glioblastoma, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, where McCain had a blood clot removed from above his left eye last Friday. He and his family are considering further treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation.

Senator Bob Corker described McCain as “a friend, a fighter, and a great American. My prayers will be with him, his family, and his staff in the days ahead.”

Chairman Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on Senator John McCain: “I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Senator McCain during my time in Congress, but especially in the last six months as Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs as I’ve witnessed time and time again his commitment to veterans. Senator McCain is one of the greatest warriors our country has ever known, and I have no doubt he’ll fight cancer with the same bravery and strength he exudes in all he does. Clarinda and I are sending our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain and his family, and I wish him all the best as he begins his treatment.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander also released a statement on McCain: “Those of us who know John McCain know his bravery and his grit. There is no one better equipped for a fight than John McCain, and Honey and I are sending our prayers to John and his family.”

