SEVIER COUNTY (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports a ‘super load” headed east on Interstate 40 is backing traffic for more than 12 miles.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said on Twitter the load is traveling to Greeneville, but will exit at mile marker 412 on Interstate 40.

Video on social media shows the load traveling at a very low speed. TDOT says the loads, two massive and empty tanks, weigh 346,000 pounds a piece.

Video: Currently past MM 408, exiting at MM 412 on I-40 East. Traffic backing 12+ miles. Use extreme caution in this area. pic.twitter.com/lPm6VMmYU8 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 20, 2017

Breaking: Two super loads have just entered Knox County on I-40 East. They are traveling at less than 15 mph. Backups occurring. pic.twitter.com/NpWeIgy90G — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) July 20, 2017