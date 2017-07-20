TBI investigating theft at Rogersville Water Commission

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL)- A spokesperson from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said the agency was requested to investigate a theft complaint at Rogersville Water Commission.

Water Commission Chairman Ed Pace said money customers paid is missing, but he would not confirm how much. Pace said Water Superintendent Shawn Hatchett was supposed to deposit the money but left it in his vehicle. That money is now missing.

“Shawn was given the money but because he is very busy, he got sidetracked,” Pace said. “We were informed the money had not been deposited and when he went back to his truck only the receipts were in the bag, the money was missing.”

Pace said he believes the money was stolen out of Shawn’s truck. “Shawn didn’t steal anything, he forgot about it,” Pace said. “He has worked for this company for 20 years.”

TBI began investigating July 14.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.