SCSO: Public’s help needed in identifying 3 suspects in home burglary

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three men who are suspects in a burglary that happened at a home on Brown Drive.

According to a SCSO news release, the burglary happened at a home in the 200 block of Brown Drive on July 7.

The owner of the home told deputies that when she came home she noticed that her front door was open. When she went inside, she found that all of her cabinets had been opened and several items were missing.

According to the release, two gold rings were taken from a jewelry box and two dirt bikes were taken from the front porch.

The rings were valued around $400.

The sheriff’s office said one of the dirt bikes was a red Honda 50cc and the other was a blue Yamaha 50cc. The bikes were valued at $1,000.

The burglary suspects also reportedly tried to steal a safe in the home, but were unsuccessful.

The three men were captured on video surveillance at the home as they loaded the dirt bikes into what appeared to be a silver Honda.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7500.

