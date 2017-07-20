PHOTOS: Pound, VA police discover largest meth dump site in history

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Virginia police said they found the largest methamphetamine lab dump site in southwest Virginia’s history. The site looked like the remnants of a “shake and bake” operation.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Pound, VA police found 186 bottles used to manufacture meth dumped over an embankment on Old Mill Village Road. It took crews more than five hours to process the site.

The Pound Police Department is still investigating.

Many agencies are involved in the investigation including the Drug Task Force, Wise County Sheriff’s OFfice, Virginia State Police, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pound Fire Department, the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Ofice and Animal Control.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call Tony Bake at 276-298-7020.

