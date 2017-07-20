PHOTOS: Pound, VA police discover largest meth dump site in history

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
(Source: Pound, VA police)

POUND, VA (WJHL) – Virginia police said they found the largest methamphetamine lab dump site in southwest Virginia’s history. The site looked like the remnants of a “shake and bake” operation.

(Source: Pound, VA police)

Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Pound, VA police found 186 bottles used to manufacture meth dumped over an embankment on Old Mill Village Road. It took crews more than five hours to process the site.

The Pound Police Department is still investigating.

Many agencies are involved in the investigation including the Drug Task Force, Wise County Sheriff’s OFfice, Virginia State Police, Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, the Pound Fire Department, the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Ofice and Animal Control.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call Tony Bake at 276-298-7020.

Pound, Va police discover largest meth dump site in history

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s