Patriots Addison signs with King Univ.;Green signs with Johnson College

BRISTOL — They were putting pen to paper Thursday at Sullivan East high school beginning with Cole Green who signed with Johnson college. Green, scored 982 career points and took 63 career charges which tied a school record.

Also on the basketball court Lady Patriot Megan Addison the player of the year in the 3 rivers who averaged 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals signed a national letter of intent with King University.

Addison who got injured in the Dist. 1-AAA tournament game helped lead Sullivan East to the 3 rivers regular season title.