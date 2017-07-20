MOM SAVERS: Get locally grown, healthy food delivered to your door

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL) – As parents, we want to give our kids foods and meals that are delicious and nutritious. Unfortunately, sometimes our schedules and busy lifestyles get in the way.

Farmers markets are a great opportunity to shop for the freshest. locally grown products. But sometimes fitting that trip in can be a challenge too. Unless of course the market comes to you.

We are introducing you to Community Supported Agriculture or CSAs. Sound complicated, but it’s really not and it has a lot to offer for busy families wanting locally grown healthy options.

Check out this spread, endless pots and plates of homemade deliciousness. Julianne Rowland couldn’t wait to share her passion for food, but not just any food.

“And this has tomatoes and fresh cucumbers and some dill – all from my CSA,” said Rowland. “I just like fresh and in season and I’ve come to appreciate the locally for me it’s important to know where it comes from”

Julianne gets most of her food items through CSAs. The idea is to create a partnership between the consumer and the farmer.

“I just love it. I’m so glad it is here I am a big supporter, “ said Julianne.

Serenidity Knoll is a small certified naturally grown operation outside of Jonesborough. They grow everything from celery to herbs to flowers.

Their CSA program has nearly two dozen members.

“It is essentially a vegetable subscription program people invest at the beginning of the the year and they receive boxes of produce,” said Camille Cody, farmer manager.

Joe Hoffman says his membership has helped his family get a bigger and better dose of fruits and vegetables.

Hoffman says, “As a family it is important to know where our food in the community comes from – who makes it it makes us feel more connected to our food.”

The Boone Street Market in downtown Joneborough is a great resource to learn about the different CSAs available in our area.

Ashley Cavender runs the market, everything on these shelves is locally grown or produced from farms within a hundred mile radius. She says CSA programs in our area have exploded offering everything from coffee and bread to milk and flowers.

“You basically get surprised every week if you have a family. You are getting local products in season and you are forced to be creative with what you get,” said Cavender of Boone Street Market.

“I think it’s worth the effort – finding the recipes it is fun and it’s a surprise each week and i love feeding my family things that are good for them,” said Julianne.

There are many different options for CSAs and the different farms work with you to figure out a good day for either a delivery or a pick up.

We have found at least 10 farms offering CSAs in our area. We are in your corner with information on those farms and the Boone Street Market. See details below:

River Creek Farm

A year-round CSA

https://www.facebook.com/pg/rivercreekfarm

Highlands Bioproduce, Inc.

Produce

Gate City, VA

Questions/Info: Call Jack Woodworth, (276) 386-2419

or email us at:

highlandsbioproduce@yahoo.com

River House Farm

Produce and Flowers

Greeneville, TN

River House Farm CSA

Serenity Knoll Farm

Produce and Flowers

Jonesborough, TN

Questions/Info: Contact Camille, (828) 215-2465

or email at:

farmer@serenityknollfarm.com

Up Jump Trouble Coffee

Coffee

Flagpond, TN

Contact Tim email at tim.pharis@tn.gov

Boone Street Market

101 Boone Street

Jonesborough TN

423-753-4722

http://www.jonesboroughlocallygrown.org/