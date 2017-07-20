Johnson City/ Washington Co. Family Justice Center celebrates one year helping hundreds of victims

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- The first Family Justice Center in our region is celebrating its one year anniversary this week.

According to Johnson City /Washington County Family Justice Center Site Coordinator Heather Brack, the center has helped nearly 500 victims of domestic violence and abuse since its start last year.

The Family Justice Center serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse. It’s unique because it allows victims to see police, victims’ advocates, and get legal help at no charge, in one place.

“Knowing that we made that big of a difference for somebody and how they feel that they were able to successfully navigate what was a very hard situation for them at the end of the day that just makes everything worth it,” Brack said.

The Family Justice Center’s influence has reached beyond its walls. Since its launch, the center has helped trained Johnson City police on how to get victims immediate help and resources while responding to a domestic violence call. It’s also partnered with Mountain States Health Alliance to equip nurses to be certified in responding to sexual assault victims. The center has also partnered with the First Judicial District Juvenile Court to provide more space for supervised family visitations.

Friday, on the one year anniversary of its grand opening, the Johnson City /Washington County Family Justice Center will open its doors to the community to show the results of the faith the community put in to this new venture.

