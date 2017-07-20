Johnson City man to face identity theft, forgery, fraud charges after using someone else’s debit card

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on theft, forgery and fraud charges, after he allegedly found and used someone else’s debit card.

According to a JCPD news release, a victim reported on Feb. 8 that her debit card had been used several times in Johnson City.

She told police that her card was left in work clothes that were sent to a laundry service in Johnson City.

Danial Whaley, 39, of Johnson City — an employee at the laundry service — then found the card and started using it.

Whaley was arrested and charged with identity theft, forgery and credit card fraud over $1,000

taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $30,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

