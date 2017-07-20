JCPD: Woman arrested on assault, shoplifting charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a woman on multiple charges including assault and shoplifting, following an incident at Dollar General on Broadway Street on July 15.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to the store in reference to a shoplifter, after a manager saw Rebecca Richardson, 35, of Johnson City, put several items from the store into backpacks.

The manager reportedly tried to stop Richardson inside the store, but she ran outside.

Police said the manager then chased Richardson around to the back of the store and grabbed her backpack to keep her from running away.

According to the release, Richardson pulled a knife out of her front pocket and tried to cut the backpack straps, before pointing it towards the store manager.

When officers arrived on-scene, Richardson was arrested and several syringes were found inside her backpack.

She was charged with aggravated assault, shoplifting under $1,000 and possession of paraphernalia.

Richardson was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where she was being held on $12,000 bond.

She was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Monday at 9 a.m.

