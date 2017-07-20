JCPD: Man to face multiple charges following April crash on E. Main Street

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man on multiple charges after he reportedly left the scene of a crash on East Main Street near Spring Street on April 10.

According to a JCPD news release, Shawn Stanley, 38, was identified as the suspect in the incident and was arrested Thursday.

He was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, driving the wrong way on a one way and reckless endangerment.

Stanley was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $12,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

