JCPD: Man arrested in May auto burglary investigation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man following an investigation into an auto burglary on Carter Sells Road on May 31.

According to a JCPD news release, a suspect — later identified as Joseph Adkins, 37 — was in the process of an auto burglary when he was interrupted by a neighbor.

A witness was able to get information on the suspect vehicle as Adkins left the scene.

Adkins was located on Wednesday and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

