House Veterans’ Affairs Committee holds opioid roundtable

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Chairman Phil Roe (R), TN-District 1, and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee hosted a roundtable this week to discuss the opioid crisis and “Impacts, Challenges, and Solutions for Veterans.”
Along with Rep. Roe, 16 other lawmakers took part in Tuesday’s closed door meeting, as well as President Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway, law enforcement and representatives from several federal agencies, according to the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.
The committee reports the roundtable group discussed the VA’s Opioid Safety Initiative, prescribing guidelines and training for doctors who treat chronic pain and alternative pain management therapies, among other things.
Over the last seven months, veterans locally have raised concerns about Mountain Home VA’s efforts to wean them off of pain medications to treat their chronic pain. The VA started to reduce its prescribing of opioids last fall. Administrators have said they are convinced there are more effective, safer ways to treat chronic pain.
“I understand their fear, their anxiety and their anger, but I want them to understand this is driven by our concern for their safety,” Mountain Home VA’s Dr. Martin Eason said in December.
Dr. Eason is now working a detail with the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and sat in on the roundtable this week.
We identified almost 300 opioid-related complaints at Mountain Home VA earlier this year. Mountain Home VA administrators have maintained they are trying to reduce opioids on a case-by-case basis.
According to the committee, although people at the roundtable believed the VA is making significant improvements when it comes to protecting veterans from opioid addiction, there are still concerns that each veteran’s unique case must be treated individually and based on his or her own needs.
List of people in attendance, according to House Veterans’ Affairs Committee:
Member Attendees:
Chairman Roe
Ranking Member Walz
Rep. O’Rourke
Rep. Brownley
Rep. Bilirakis
Rep. Esty
Rep. Poliquin
Rep. Takano
Rep. Arrington
Rep. Higgins
Rep. Dunn
Rep. Kuster
Rep. Wenstrup
Rep. Correa
Rep. Rutherford
Rep. Bergman
Rep. Rice
Other Attendees:
Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President
Laurence Meyer, M.D., Chief Officer for Specialty Care, Veterans Health Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Nina Schaefer, Senior Counselor, Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Christopher Jones PharmD, MPH, Acting Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Science and Data Policy, ASPE, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Wilson M. Compton, M.D., M.P.E., Deputy Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse, National Institutes of Health
Grant Baldwin, Ph.D., M.P.H., Director, Division of Unintentional Injury, National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Center for Disease Control
Demetra Ashley, Acting Assistant Administrator, Diversion Control Division, Drug Enforcement Administration
Kimberly Johnson, Ph.D., Director, Center for Substance Abuse Treatment, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
Erin Krebs, M.D., M.P.H., Women’s Health Medical Director, Minneapolis VA Health Care System/Core Investigator, Minneapolis VA Center for Chronic Disease Outcomes Research/Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Minnesota
Ali Mchaourab, M.D., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, and Director, Cleveland Specialty Care, Access Network, Cleveland VA Medical Center/ Case Western Reserve University/Chief, Pain Medicine Service
Warren Goldstein, Director, Legislative Division, The American Legion
Amy Webb, Legislative Policy Advisor, AMVETS
Kayda Keleher, Associate Director, National Legislative Service, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States
Sally Satel, M.D., Resident Scholar, American Enterprise Institute/Lecturer, Yale University School of Medicine/Consulting Psychiatrist, Partners in Drug Abuse Rehabilitation and Counseling
John Renner, M.D., President, American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry
Esco Jarnagin, Sheriff, Hamblen County, Tennessee
