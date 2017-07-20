HAPPENING TODAY: ETSU to hold free tours of new football stadium

JOHNSON CITY, TN – The ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced additional dates to tour the Football Stadium. The tours will be held Thursday, July 20 and Thursday, Aug. 10.

The tours, which are free and open to the general public, will be held at noon and 5 p.m. People are required to wear hard hats and closed-toed shoes. Hard hats will be provided on site.

Fans are encouraged to park on South Dossett Drive and enter by the arch near the east roundabout of the stadium.

ETSU opens its 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when the Buccaneers host Limestone at 7 p.m. inside the new stadium. Season tickets are currently on sale starting at $100, and can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (423) 439-3878 or by clicking here.

SEATING OPTIONS FOR THE STADIUM

The ETSU Football Stadium will provide six different seating for fans

Skyboxes (Currently Sold Out)

Club Level Seating (Sold Out)

Mid-field Level Seating (80% sold out) – Box-style seating with chair back and cup holder – MORE INFO

Gold Level Seating – Bench-type seating with back support; located near the 50-yard line

Silver Level Seating – Bench-type seating with back support; located between the 20 and 40-yard lines

Bronze Level Seating – Aluminum benches with no back support; located between the goal line and 20-yard line

The stadium will feature over 7,000 seats with ability to house over 10,000 via standing room only

For more information on Buccaneer football, visit http://ETSUBucs.com and click on the football link.