Florida WR backs off early commitment to Tennessee

Rising sophomore wide receiver Leonard Manuel of Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla., announced Thursday that he has decommitted from Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Manuel had been committed to the Vols since June 4.

“I would like to thank (wide receivers) Coach (Kevin) Beard and the Tennessee coaching staff for this opportunity,” Manuel wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “However, I’ve decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee. Tennessee will remain as one of my top 10 colleges. I’m going to trust this process and not rush it. … Best of luck to Tennessee Coaches and Staff.”

Manuel’s decision came just two days after Tennessee lost its other early Class of 2020 commitment, running back Miles Friday of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The Vols now are left with no commitments for the 2020 class.

