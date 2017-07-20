Elizabethton City Schools removes gift cards from school supply wish list

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools leaders have removed a portion of East Side Elementary’s First Grade wish list following a complaint to News Channel 11.

Tri-Cities students are getting ready to start school in just a few weeks, meaning parents are in the process of getting supplies from school-issued wish lists across the region and figuring out how to pay for it.

A grandmother of an Elizabethton City Schools students reached out to us saying the amount and types of items families are asked to provide is outrageous and she was surprised to see gift cards on the wish list portion for East Side Elementary first graders.

The school supply list included things like pencils, erasers and crayons. The wish list portion said the items were not required but were appreciated. Items included Wal-mart, Target, or Amazon Gift cards.

We took her concerns to Elizabethton’s Director of Schools Dr. Cory Gardenhour. When we first reached out he said he was unaware that gift cards were on the school’s wish list and he would look into it. He later got back to us saying they’ve since taken the list off the website and will have Walmart remove the list from their stores. He added he wasn’t aware of gifts cards being on the wish lists in years past.

Dr. Gardenhour added that it was oversight from the school and they’ll follow up and make sure there are procedures in place in the future.

The website says the new supply list will be posted soon.

Kingsport school leaders say they’ve heard concerns from parents and trimmed their list years ago.

“We really want to make sure we keep it to the level for parents that’s not burdensome where there are light supplies they can provide but not be a financial burden on them,” Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent, Andy True said.

Elizabethton City Schools will host a Back 2 School Bash on August 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Citizens Bank Stadium. It includes supply giveaways to make sure parents and students are ready for school.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.