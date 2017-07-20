E-Twins extend west division lead with a win over Bristol Pirates

By Published:

ELIZABETHTON —  Appalachian league baseball Thursday night. Elizabethton hosting Bristol when in the top of the 1st, Twins pitcher Charlie Barnes striking out Ben Bengston swinging and he would go five striking out four.
Bottom of the 1st twins Jose Miranda with one on second up 1-0 doubles down the left field line to bring Wander Javier home to make it 2-0 Twins.
Now to the bottom of the 2nd, Twins with one on when T.J Dixon singles two left to bring home Colton Waltner to score and it was 3-0 Twins.
Elizabethton go on to win 7-1

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s