E-Twins extend west division lead with a win over Bristol Pirates

ELIZABETHTON — Appalachian league baseball Thursday night. Elizabethton hosting Bristol when in the top of the 1st, Twins pitcher Charlie Barnes striking out Ben Bengston swinging and he would go five striking out four.

Bottom of the 1st twins Jose Miranda with one on second up 1-0 doubles down the left field line to bring Wander Javier home to make it 2-0 Twins.

Now to the bottom of the 2nd, Twins with one on when T.J Dixon singles two left to bring home Colton Waltner to score and it was 3-0 Twins.

Elizabethton go on to win 7-1

