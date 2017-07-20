East Tennessee doctor named as newest defendant in “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Newly filed court records show area district attorneys added a Morristown doctor to their joint lawsuit involving opioid manufacturers Wednesday.

Sullivan County court records now list Abdelrahman Hassabu Mohamed as a defendant in the case.

Court records show the doctor, through a guilty plea in federal court, previously admitted to prescribing opioids to people without a legitimate medical purpose over a four-year period, including issuing at least 270 prescriptions to 10 customers.

Prosecutors in three judicial districts filed their lawsuit last month on behalf of a child they call “Baby Doe.” They said the boy was born addicted to opioids.

Other defendants listed in the case include Purdue Pharma, its related companies, Mallinckrodt PLC and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC and two convicted opioid dealers.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.