WASHINGTON (AP) – Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team have been reported missing after competing in an international competition in Washington.

Police tweeted missing person fliers Wednesday asking for help finding the teens last seen in the area of the FIRST Global Challenge around the time of Tuesday’s final matches. The competition attracted teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations.

The Washington Post reports that competition organizers said in a statement that the team’s mentor couldn’t find the group of six students and reports were submitted to police.

Police reports say the mentor said the teens traveled from Burundi for the competition and have one-year visas, but he doesn’t know where the teens went. Each report says police tried to contact one missing teen’s uncle but got no response.

Burundi robotics team missing after competition in DC

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)