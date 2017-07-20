Bays Mountain Park offering free admission as part of Kingsport’s Fun Fest

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport is quite a busy place this week.

As part of Kingsport’s Fun Fest, admission to the park is free all week. This gives families and those that have never been there an opportunity to take advantage of all the park has to offer at no cost.

“This is a great time for everybody to kind of get reacquainted with what we have to offer and, again, we want to try to get people to be as comfortable with outdoors as they possibly can,” Park Manager Rob Cole said. “And it gives an opportunity for those who haven’t tried us before to come out and see what all we’ve got, see what we have to offer. Hopefully they will enjoy it and come back.”

There is so much more that people can do at Bays Mountain than just visit the nature center and animal habitats.

Cole added, “We have nearly 40 miles worth of trails now, that are approved for both hiking and mountain biking. We also have the animal habitats, of course, a 44 acres lake that we do barge rides on, so we have plenty for everyone including a state of the art planetarium.”

As part of Fun Fest, there is the annual Moonlight Hike tonight at the park. It is a 2.3 mile moderately strenuous hike that started back in the mid to late 80s when Fun Fest was still in its infancy.

“We’ll start that hike promptly at 8 o’clock, led by one of our park naturalists. we’ll be listening for the sights and sounds that the twilight has to offer, and, of course, as we lead into the night, we’ll finish up the hike,” Cole said. “Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own bottled water if you can, bring a flashlight, we definitely recommend that because you will finish in the dark, and just be prepared to come and have fun.”

A ticket to participate in the Moonlight Hike is required and are available at the Fun Fest Store in the Kingsport Chamber building. Tickets for the hike are free and are limited to 300 total.