Unexpected delay in Sullivan County murder trial costs taxpayers thousands

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An unexpected delay in the case of a man accused of murdering three family members cost Sullivan County taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Robert Seth Denton is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the August 2015 shooting deaths of his mother, step-father and grandmother.

Denton’s trial was set to begin Monday in Sullivan County, but a surprising announcement came that afternoon – that Denton fired his defense attorneys from the case.

“It was a complete surprise, I didn’t see it coming,” Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said. “Obviously it’s a disappointment that we couldn’t get the trial off the ground.”

Circuit Court Clerk Tommy Kerns says the decision comes at a cost. “Just in my office it probably costs us about $13, 500,” Kerns said.

Kerns said those taxpayer dollars include prep work, like sending out summonses to prospective jurors, different jury orientations, and reimbursing them $10 a day plus mileage.

“It does not include the Sheriff’s costs for mailing those summonses out, that’s about $1, 500 right there. It does not include the cost for the security people that are out here checking these people in and monitoring the areas as we’re here,” Kerns said.

It’s money Kerns said will have to be spent again whenever the trial is reset. “We’ll do it again in a year or whenever the case is set, we’ll do it again,” Kerns said. “If you or I were there we would have the same right.”

Robert Seth Denton is due back in court July 28, when a judge is expected to appoint a new attorney to his case.

