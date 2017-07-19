Tusculum College offers free tuition for Veterans

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A program offered through Tusculum College in Greeneville makes it possible for Veterans in our area to go to college for free.

The following is release from Tusculum College:

Veterans of all branches of the U.S. military who qualify for full entitlement of the Post 9/11 GI Bill can get their bachelor’s or master’s degree at Tusculum College tuition-free with the college’s participation in the federal Yellow Ribbon program. Children of veterans who have had full Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits transferred to them are also eligible.

The voluntary “Yellow Ribbon” program makes it possible for eligible veterans who meet the college’s admissions requirements to attend tuition-free at Tusculum College.

“Tusculum College has a long history of providing programs that allow the adult student to achieve their dream of higher education while balancing the responsibilities of career and family,” said Dr. Paul Pinckley, vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Tusculum College. “With the Yellow Ribbon program we can provide the opportunity to the men and women who have served our country and do it in a way that meets the needs of their current life situation.”

The Yellow Ribbon program is an agreement between Tusculum and the Veterans Administration that full tuition will be covered for eligible veterans who have served at least three years on active military duty, or at least 30 days for someone released for a service-connected disability, since September 11, 2001.

“We are proud to participate in the Yellow Ribbon program and sincerely hope that we will have the opportunity to serve many of the returning veterans in our areas,” said Tusculum College President Dr. Nancy Moody. “With the variety of locations, programs, majors, degrees and scheduling options offered at Tusculum College, we are uniquely suited to serve those who educational path was interrupted or who are considering higher education for the first time.”

The Yellow Ribbon Program is applicable towards all Tusculum College degree programs, which include traditional undergraduate programs, as well as the Graduate and Professional Studies programs. Tuition benefits under the program are also available to both full and part-time students.

Tusculum College has long offered assistance to veterans returning to higher education and furthered their commitment by hiring a full-time veteran services director to ensure veterans and their family members are assisted from pre-enrollment to veteran specific programs and activities during attendance.

For more information on the Yellow Ribbon program or Tusculum’s Veteran Services programs, contact Dale Laney at 423.636.7371 or email at dlaney@tusculum.edu. Information may also be found at http://www.tusculum.edu/veterans.

Tusculum College, the first college in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, is a liberal arts institution committed to providing a liberal arts education in a Judeo-Christian and civic arts environment, with pathways for career preparation, personal development and civic engagement.

Approximately eighteen hundred students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville and two off-site locations in East Tennessee. The academic programs for both traditional-aged students and working adults served through the Graduate and Professional Studies program are delivered using focused calendars.