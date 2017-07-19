THP: Ga. woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Highway 11W in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Georgia woman has died following a crash in Hawkins County.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that Heywood Parkey, 47, of Kingsport, was driving the wrong direction on Highway 11W in Church Hill Sunday night.

They said Parkey crashed head-on into a tractor trailer near the intersection of South Central Avenue around 8 p.m.

A passenger in Parkey’s car — Gloria Jean Barnett, 66, of August, Georgia — died from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the crash report, charges are pending in the crash.

