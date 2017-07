KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – One of Fun Fest’s most popular events is back.

The Taste is going on now through Saturday.

There are 16 vendors, so you can come down every night and try something different!

There’s BBQ, burgers, Greek food, and ice cream to help you beat the heat.

The taste wraps up at 9 o’clock each night .

Be sure to bring a chair or a blanket!

