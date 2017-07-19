Taiwanese baseball team visits Tri-Cities for two weeks

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A Taiwanese baseball team is in the Tri-Cities for the next two weeks.

There are ten players ages 11-14 who made the trip.

Mark Fox, Vice President for Athletics at Milligan College says this is an extension of their efforts in Taiwan.

The past two Januarys Fox says Milligan has traveled to Taiwan for camp and this year, those in Taiwan wanted to send kids to Tennessee to experience American culture.

“We’ll take them down to Sevierville, they’re going to go over to Kingsport to the Aquatic Center over in Kingsport. We’re going to going to do some unique things the Tennessee,” Fox said.

14-year-old Chiang Yu said he has enjoyed his visit so far.

“Coaches helped a lot and the view is good, good weather, also had fun in the lake. Very fun, enjoy it,” Yu said.

This grew out of a relationship with Jeff Hsu an investor from overseas who is considering building a sports performance training facility in Johnson City.

