Taco John’s opens in Bristol, VA today

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A new Taco John’s restaurant is opening in Bristol, Virginia today.

And it’s giving customers a “golden ticket” for free food.

The restaurant will open its doors at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The first 100 customers will get a golden ticket good for a free small order of potato oles everyday for a year. The tickets will only be given out to dine-in customers.

According to Taco John’s website, potato oles are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices.

The new Taco John’s is located at 1395 Euclid Avenue.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s