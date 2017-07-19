Taco John’s opens in Bristol, VA today

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A new Taco John’s restaurant is opening in Bristol, Virginia today.

And it’s giving customers a “golden ticket” for free food.

The restaurant will open its doors at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. The first 100 customers will get a golden ticket good for a free small order of potato oles everyday for a year. The tickets will only be given out to dine-in customers.

According to Taco John’s website, potato oles are round bites of crunchy potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with a signature blend of bold spices.

The new Taco John’s is located at 1395 Euclid Avenue.