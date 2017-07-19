Special agents arrest Johnson City businessman for tax evasion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A local businessman is facing multiple charges including tax evasion after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The state says Nellis Randolph Medley, 52, was indicted by a Grand Jury last week on two counts of falsification of a tax return, two counts theft of property over $10,000, and two counts of tax evasion.

Medley was arrested at his business by state special agents on Tuesday.

Indictments indicated that Medley failed to remit sales tax due for Johnson City Family Skate Center in Johnson City and Hot Wheels Family Skate Center in Greeneville.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where his bond was set at $25,000.

If convicted, Medley could face a maximum of two years in prison and a fine of up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.