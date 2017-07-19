Sheriff Hensley: State Route 81 between Erwin, Jonesborough closed due to slide

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 tonight that both lanes of State Route 81 in Unicoi County are shutdown due to an apparent rockslide.

Hensley said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on State Route 81 between Erwin and Jonesborough.

He said that rocks and trees fell in the area, knocking over and breaking power poles.

Hensley said Tennessee Department of Transportation crews, as well as Erwin Utilities crews, have arrived on-scene.

The sheriff is advising that people avoid the area and take an alternate route.

It is unknown at this time how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.