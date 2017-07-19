Reports: Scripps in talks of merging with Discovery, Viacom

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Scripps Network Tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville-based Scripps Networks Interactive received a rise in shares after reports of a possible merger with Discovery Communications.

The Wall Street Journal reported the cable television programmers are in talks of merging.

If the two companies merge, Scripps’ HGTV, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel will be a part of a family with Animal Planet, TLC and the Discovery channel. Also, Scripps is a major Food Network stakeholder.

According to Bloomberg, Scripps is also in talks with Viacom, Inc. The company owns MTV, Nickelodeon, and BET.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s