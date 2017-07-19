Plans for a $40 million shopping center in Washington Co., VA canceled

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) –The plans for a $40 million shopping center has been canceled. The shopping center was supposed to bring a Publix and over 400 jobs in retail and restaurant to Washington County, Virginia.

Jason Berry, the Washington County administrator told us the land where the development would have gone, between Lee Highway and Clear Creek Road, has been put back on the market. A Publix spokesperson told us in an email, “we’d love to serve Bristol and are considering other opportunities in the market.”

