Ozone Action Day Thursday- So What Does That Mean?

Tomorrow is an Ozone Action Day with an AQI or Air Quality Index value of 101. What does this mean exactly? The AQI is a ranking system that was developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This scale measures air pollutants in the air, particularly ground level ozone, which can be a health hazard.

On days when the air quality is poor, ground level ozone levels are higher. Tomorrow the AQI index is at 101, which indicates that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups including those with asthma and lung disease. For these individuals, it is important to try to stay inside as much as possible and not exert too much energy outside, as breathing could be difficult.

For everyone, any activity that emits more pollutants in the atmosphere, such as mowing your lawn and driving your car excessively is not suggested on these days. Additionally, the morning is the best time to pump gas on ozone action days and it is important to make sure to not over pump and keep your gas lids tight. Conversely, the evening is the best time to mow your lawn on ozone action days.

Why on certain days do we see more ground level ozone? It can be because of high pressure aloft which suppresses the air and keeps all the pollutants near the surface. We are currently seeing a ridge of high pressure over us, which is causing sunshine and hot temperatures, but is also keeping the ozone and other pollutants near the ground, making it harder for people to breathe.

