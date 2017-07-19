New assisted living facility to be built at old North Side Hospital site in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The site where a hospital once stood will soon be the home of a new assisted living facility in Johnson City.

Signature Healthcare and Mountain States Health Alliance broke ground on the new facility Wednesday.

Princeton Transitional Care and Assisted Living Facility will be located at the former site of North Side Hospital.

The facility will have nearly 50 skilled nursing beds and 60 assisted living areas.

The facility is expected to bring about 100 jobs.

Amenities will include a country store, pharmacy and on-site physician’s office.

