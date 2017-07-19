Murray State explosion survivor says he’s lucky to be alive

An explosion occurred at new Richmond Hall on the Murray State University campus Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Murray, Ky. Officials say a blast at an unused Kentucky dormitory has caused extensive damage, with one employee hospitalized with injuries. Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told media outlets that the explosion at Murray State University was believed to have been caused by a natural gas leak. (Edward Marlowe/The Paducah Sun via AP)

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) – A college employee who survived an explosion inside a Kentucky dormitory says he’s lucky to be alive.

Security camera video obtained by The Murray State News shows the force of the June 28 explosion at Richmond Hall and debris covering the first-floor lobby and a nearby parking lot. No students were using the building at the time. Officials have blamed the explosion on a natural gas leak.

The explosion injured Dakota Fields, the university’s former residential director who was about to start a new job at Western Illinois University.

Fields was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He’ll have scars for the rest of his life but says “it is truly a God given miracle that I survived.”

 

 

