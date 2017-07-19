MOM SAVERS: Gift card hacks; buying discount gift cards

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Gift cards are very popular in the U.S. with 93 percent of American consumers either buying or getting one every year according to gift card website, giftcards.com.

Giftcards.com also found 72 percent of customers will spend more than the value of their gift card but knowing the right gift card secrets can help people get more bang for their buck.

Several online gift card marketplaces allow people to sell unused gift cards or buy discount ones. Gift cards to hundreds of stores are available sometimes with savings up to 66 percent. News Channel 11 searched and found a gift card worth $200 on sale for roughly $154.

Before you buy make sure you research the online marketplace and its policies in case the gift card delivered has an inaccurate balance or is for a different brand than purchased The online marketplace Raise offers its customers a one-year money back guarantee if something goes wrong with the purchased gift card.

It also pays to check out restaurants and stores like Sam’s Club and Target. They typically offer gift cards in bulk at a discounted price. More stores normally offer the discounts around the holidays but some offer them year-round.

The key is to not make impulse purchases. Only buy gift cards to stores where you plan on making purchases anyway and only for the amount that you need.

Below are some gift card marketplaces that either have policies in place to verify a gift card’s amount before purchase or offer customers a limited money-back guarantee:

Raise

CardPool

Card Cash

Gift Card Granny

Save Ya

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.