Man sentenced to 4 life sentences plus 155 years in East Tenn. bank robbery, extortion cases

KNOXVILLE (WJHL) – A man accused of kidnapping a Tri-Cities woman and her son as part of a robbery scheme has learned his punishment.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced Michael Benati to four life sentences plus 155 years in prison.

Benati was found guilty of all 23 counts against him in February.

Federal prosecutors call him a violent criminal.

Benati is accused of robbing two banks in Tennessee and trying to force a woman to rob Northeast Community Credit Union in Elizabethton.

WATE reports the first robbery in Tennessee happened in April 2015 at the Y12 Federal Credit Union in Oak Ridge. The second was in July at SmartBank in West Knoxville.

Investigators say in both cases that robbers targeted bank employees and their families, forcing them to take money from the banks.

Benanti’s alleged accomplice, Brian Witham, 47, pleaded guilty earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17, 2016, in U.S District Court in Knoxville.