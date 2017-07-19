J.C. man accused of stealing iPad from Pepsi employee at convenience store

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is behind bars and facing charges after police say he stole an iPad from a Pepsi employee at a local convenience store.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested 37 year-old Fred. E. Shoemake Jr Tuesday night.

Investigators say an employee of Pepsi Bottling Company was conducting an inventory at a local convenience market when he called police and reported the theft of a company-owned iPad.

An investigation revealed that Shoemake had taken the iPad and hid it in a trashcan, underneath the trash bag, inside the store. Officers say he then left the store.

They believe he intended to return to the store at a later time to retrieve the stolen iPad.

But before he could so, police found him at his home on Milligan Highway. Officers arrested Shoemake and are charging him Theft of Property over $1,000.