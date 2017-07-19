Haslam: Health care costs should be job No. 1 for Washington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam said “job No. 1” of Washington is to address the cost of health care as he made a plea to lawmakers in the nation’s capital.

His voice is among the many coming from the nation’s governors who just returned from one of their conferences.

They worry that Washington won’t come together on health care issues that consume more than a quarter of every state’s budget and affect millions of people.

“My strong hope is that we do something to address the cost side,” the governor said late Tuesday. “If you ask what is job No. 1 in our country right now, that is job number one.”

After the governor touted on Tuesday that Tennessee was now free from federal court oversight of its foster care program, he wished Washington would get its act together on whatever it will do with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Dealing with health care costs rising twice the rate of inflation was at the top of his wish list.

“I hope that everyone says, ‘Let’s put the political argument behind us about that’ and say, ‘What are we going to do to address costs?’ ”

“If we keep going the way we are going, health care is going to take up the entire federal budget,” he added.

That’s a dire warning from the governor who worries that health care costs, especially in the state’s TennCare program covering 1.5 million Tennesseans, would consume state budgets as well.

Governors like Haslam have long argued that increased health care spending takes away from things likes education or public safety.

He was asked what he would like to see changed.

“There’s lots of ways. Medicare can’t negotiate for pharmacy costs. One of the largest buyers of pharmacy can’t negotiate for prices–I could go through a lot of things,” said the governor.

He added the U.S. House and Senate leaders from both parties should say they agree that health care costs are their number one issue–and then say what they are going to do about it.