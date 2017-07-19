Groundbreaking for new KATS facility expected to take place in fall

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A groundbreaking for the new Kingsport Area Transit System location will take place probably in the fall, rather than this month like originally expected.

KATS transit coordinator, Chris Campbell, says the project is still on track.

The project has been bid out and the deadline is August 3 to get those in.

Once a bid is placed, then it will go to city council for approval.

KATS hopes to see a groundbreaking for phase one by September.

“The project has two phases so the first phase is the one that we’ve just bid out. That includes the terminal, the office space for our administrative staff, our lobby and dispatch center. Then we’ll have enough parking space for 12 buses at one time,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he hopes to see the facility operating within a year and a half.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.