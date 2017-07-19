Groundbreaking for new KATS facility expected to take place in fall

By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A groundbreaking for the new Kingsport Area Transit System location will take place probably in the fall, rather than this month like originally expected.

KATS transit coordinator, Chris Campbell, says the project is still on track.

The project has been bid out and the deadline is August 3 to get those in.

Once a bid is placed, then it will go to city council for approval.

KATS hopes to see a groundbreaking for phase one by September.

“The project has two phases so the first phase is the one that we’ve just bid out. That includes the terminal, the office space for our administrative staff, our lobby and dispatch center. Then we’ll have enough parking space for 12 buses at one time,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he hopes to see the facility operating within a year and a half.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s