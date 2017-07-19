FunFest events for Wednesday July 19

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport’s annual FunFest continues Wednesday. Some popular events will take place in the Model City today. The Taste begins today at 4 pm at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Also known as the “Taste of Tri-Cities”, the event features yummy specialties from several restaurants all in one location. Other events include the Lazy Crazy Triathlon and Giant Screen Outdoor Movie.
We are In Your Corner with a FULL list of FunFest events happening in the Model City today:
Birding Kingsport Bird Walk
- 8am-9am
- Greenbelt next to Riverfront Seafood
Senior Fest
- 9am-5pm
- Kingsport Senior Center
NET Elite Baseball Skills Camp
- 9am-noon
- Domtar Park
- Ages 6-13
- Pre-registration required
- $20 on-site
Kids Central Presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital
- 10am-3pm
- V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center
Splash Dance
- 1pm
- V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center
Smiles & Sight Community Appreciation
- 4pm-8pm
- Parking lot of 1599 Fort Henry Drive
FunFest For The Elderly
- 2:30pm
- Wexford House
Create Memories At Brushstrokes
- 3pm-5pm
- Brushstrokes n’ More – 1001 East Stone Dr.
- Kids $25 / Adults $35
- Pre-registration required
The Taste
- 4pm-9pm
- Memorial Park
A Walk Through History With Your Veterans
- 4pm-9pm
- Civic Auditorium
Lazy Crazy Triathlon
- 6pm-8pm
- Kingsport Aquatic Center / YMCA
KPR Adult One-Pitch Softball Tournament
- 6pm-9pm
- Brickyard Park
- Pre-registration required
Giant Screen Outdoor Movie
- 7pm – movie begins at dusk
- Fort Henry Drive at Memorial Park