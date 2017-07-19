FunFest events for Wednesday July 19

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport’s annual FunFest continues Wednesday. Some popular events will take place in the Model City today. The Taste begins today at 4 pm at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Also known as the “Taste of Tri-Cities”, the event features yummy specialties from several restaurants all in one location. Other events include the Lazy Crazy Triathlon and Giant Screen Outdoor Movie.

We are In Your Corner with a FULL list of FunFest events happening in the Model City today:

Birding Kingsport Bird Walk

8am-9am

Greenbelt next to Riverfront Seafood

Senior Fest

9am-5pm

Kingsport Senior Center

NET Elite Baseball Skills Camp

9am-noon

Domtar Park

Ages 6-13

Pre-registration required

$20 on-site

Kids Central Presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital

10am-3pm

V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center

Splash Dance

1pm

V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center

Smiles & Sight Community Appreciation

4pm-8pm

Parking lot of 1599 Fort Henry Drive

FunFest For The Elderly

2:30pm

Wexford House

Create Memories At Brushstrokes

3pm-5pm

Brushstrokes n’ More – 1001 East Stone Dr.

Kids $25 / Adults $35

Pre-registration required

The Taste

4pm-9pm

Memorial Park

A Walk Through History With Your Veterans

4pm-9pm

Civic Auditorium

Lazy Crazy Triathlon

6pm-8pm

Kingsport Aquatic Center / YMCA

KPR Adult One-Pitch Softball Tournament

6pm-9pm

Brickyard Park

Pre-registration required

Giant Screen Outdoor Movie

7pm – movie begins at dusk

Fort Henry Drive at Memorial Park