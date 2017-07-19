FunFest events for Wednesday July 19

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport’s annual FunFest continues Wednesday. Some popular events will take place in the Model City today. The Taste begins today at 4 pm at Memorial Park across from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Also known as the “Taste of Tri-Cities”, the event features yummy specialties from several restaurants all in one location. Other events include the Lazy Crazy Triathlon and Giant Screen Outdoor Movie.

We are In Your Corner with a FULL list of FunFest events happening in the Model City today:

 

Birding Kingsport Bird Walk

  • 8am-9am
  • Greenbelt next to Riverfront Seafood

Senior Fest

  • 9am-5pm
  • Kingsport Senior Center

NET Elite Baseball Skills Camp

  • 9am-noon
  • Domtar Park
  • Ages 6-13
  • Pre-registration required
  • $20 on-site

Kids Central Presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital

  • 10am-3pm
  • V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center

Splash Dance

  • 1pm
  • V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center

Smiles & Sight Community Appreciation

  • 4pm-8pm
  • Parking lot of 1599 Fort Henry Drive

FunFest For The Elderly

  • 2:30pm
  • Wexford House

Create Memories At Brushstrokes

  • 3pm-5pm
  • Brushstrokes n’ More – 1001 East Stone Dr.
  • Kids $25 / Adults $35
  • Pre-registration required

The Taste

  • 4pm-9pm
  • Memorial Park

A Walk Through History With Your Veterans

  • 4pm-9pm
  • Civic Auditorium

Lazy Crazy Triathlon

  • 6pm-8pm
  • Kingsport Aquatic Center / YMCA

KPR Adult One-Pitch Softball Tournament

  • 6pm-9pm
  • Brickyard Park
  • Pre-registration required

Giant Screen Outdoor Movie

  • 7pm – movie begins at dusk
  • Fort Henry Drive at Memorial Park

 

 

