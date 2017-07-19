Free Remote Area Medical event coming to Wise County

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A free Remote Area Medical event is coming to the area this weekend at the Wise County Fairgrounds.

From Friday through Sunday you can go to the clinic free of charge and receive medical, dental, and optical treatment from Health Wagon medical professionals.

Numbers will be given out Thursday for those who want to register in advance but according to Health Wagon Executive Director Dr. Teresa Tyson, anyone can register on the days of the event, starting at 6 a.m.

“It’s open to everybody,” Tyson said. “There’s no income requirements or anything like that. We just have this every year for the community and it’s such a worthwhile event.”

The clinic will offer a variety of services including dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions, as well as eye exams and numerous medical exams.

Tyson said people’s lives have been saved because of this free clinic.

“Unfortunately every year we see people that are diagnosed with life threatening conditions but often it saves their lives by coming to this event,” Tyson said.

Tyson said they encourage people to get to the clinic early but they will serve people as long as there are people at the event.

For more information about the free clinic, click here. http://ramusa.org/event/wise-virginia/

