ETSU Women’s golf finishes eighth in nation with highest team GPA

By Published:
ETSU.COM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 19, 2017) – The East Tennessee State women’s golf team was named one 25 programs with the highest team GPA as announced by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association this afternoon.

ETSU’s six-member team finished eighth in the nation with a 3.816 team GPA.

The team consisted of Yeji Ahn (Changwon-City, South Korea), Dominika Czudkova (Cesky Tesin, Czech Republic), Linda Dobele (Ogre, Latvia), Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia), Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalor, India), and Rachel Pollock (Guelph, Ontario, Canada).

 

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983, but today consists of over 600 coaches throughout the United States that are dedicated to educating, promoting, and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s