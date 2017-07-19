ETSU Women’s golf finishes eighth in nation with highest team GPA

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (July 19, 2017) – The East Tennessee State women’s golf team was named one 25 programs with the highest team GPA as announced by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association this afternoon.

ETSU’s six-member team finished eighth in the nation with a 3.816 team GPA.

The team consisted of Yeji Ahn (Changwon-City, South Korea), Dominika Czudkova (Cesky Tesin, Czech Republic), Linda Dobele (Ogre, Latvia), Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia), Ankita Kedlaya (Bangalor, India), and Rachel Pollock (Guelph, Ontario, Canada).

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983, but today consists of over 600 coaches throughout the United States that are dedicated to educating, promoting, and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.