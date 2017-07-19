East Tennessee man pleads guilty to molesting girls on church bus

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – A man in Rockwood has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two girls, ages 9 and 10.

Larry Lynn Allison, 19, plead guilty to two counts aggravated sexual battery. As part of the plea agreement, Allison will serve fifteen years in custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

The district attorney’s office said Allison will have community supervision for the remainder of his life after his release. He will also be required to register with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, undergo psycho-sexual evaluations and complete all recommendations by the examiner.

The Rockwood Police Department said the incident happened on March 16, 2016 on a Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Oliver Spring bus. Parents of the two girls contacted police saying their girls were molested on the bus by Allison, who was 18 and a student rider at the time of the incident.

“Hopefully, resolving this case–something unimaginable to any parent of a small child– in this manner will allow the girls to begin to heal the emotional trauma an assault of this kind brings,” said Assistant District Attorney Barry Carrier after entry of the plea and sentencing. “We must be constantly vigilant in our public institutions, such as churches and schools, to prevent crimes like these before they are committed.”