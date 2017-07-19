E-Twins fall behind 5-0, but come back to beat Bristol Pirates 17-8

ELIZABETHTON —   Appalachian league baseball Wednesday night had Elizabethton hosting Bristol. Pirates started off fast when Huascar Fuentes reaches on a fielding error and Eddison Lantigua comes home to score.
Few batters later Matt Diorio doubles (8) on a line drive to left centerfield to bring home Ben Bengston and Fuentes, as Bristol led 3-0.  It turned into a 4 run inning when Henrry Rosario doubles (5) on a line drive to right, Diorio scores, it was 4-0 Pirates after one.
Twins come back to win 17-8 by scoring 9 in the 9th inning.

