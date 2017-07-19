Daniel Norris hit hard in three innings for Toledo Mud Hens

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Ty Buttrey and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Pawtucket Red Sox beat the Toledo Mud Hens 6-0 on Tuesday.

Buttrey (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Daniel Norris (0-1) went three innings, allowing five runs (four earned) and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Norris was placed on the 10-day DL by the Detroit Tigers on July 6 with a left groin strain.

In the bottom of the first, Pawtucket took a 3-0 lead on a double and an error. The Red Sox added two runs in the third on Bryce Brentz’s home run off Norris.

Brentz homered and doubled, driving home three runs in the win.

The Mud Hens were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Red Sox’s staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.