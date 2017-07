JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Progress is being made to renovate a long-time downtown Johnson City fixture that was once at risk of being torn down.

On Wednesday, crews installed part of the re-designed elements on what’s known as the old U-Haul sign.

The director of the Downtown Development Authority said although construction is moving forward, they still need $3 to 5 million to complete the project.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.