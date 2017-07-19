California town evacuated as wildfire spreads

MARIPOSA, CA (WJHL) – An entire town in California has been evacuated Wednesday morning because of a 25 thousand acre wildfire.

That fire, named the Detwiler Fire, is about three hours away from San Francisco.

The entire town of Mariposa, which is home to around two thousand people, was evacuated last night as the wildfire threatened to burn some 1,500 homes and other structures.

Eight structures have already been destroyed.

The fire started on Sunday and is only 5% contained.

More than 1,400 first responders from the multiple agencies are fighting it from the ground and from the air. But, severe temperatures and low humidity levels are making it a difficult fight.